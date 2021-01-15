Celebrate National Bagel Day with a local favorite

Heat up your toasters and grab your favorite schmear because today is National Bagel Day! Local 44’s Brittany Wier celebrated by spending the morning at Myer’s Bagel’s in Burlington.

Myer’s is famous for their Montreal-style bagels. They are hand rolled, boiled in water with a little honey and toasted in a custom wood-fired oven. They have a long menu with different flavors for everyone! Some of their most popular bagels are the Rosemary Salt, Sesame Sunflower, and Montreal Spice.

If you don’t live in the Burlington area, you can find them in the freezer section at many chain grocery stores and independent shops in our area. But they also ship all over the country!