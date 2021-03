Well dog-gone it! The nice weather isn’t the only thing that has us wagging our tails and jumping for joy today. It’s National Puppy Day! We invited some furry friends who are looking for their forever home on the Morning Brew.

Local 44’s Brittany Wier met two puppies from VT Dog Rescue, Artie and Danny. Artie has found himself a home, but Danny is still looking for a family. If you would like more information about these pups, click here.