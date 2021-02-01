Celebrate Vermont’s first Hot Chocolate Week

Over 40 Vermont farms, restaurants, and food & beverage producers are participating in the first ever Vermont Hot Chocolate Week. The week kicks off on February 1st and goes until the 7th. The week celebrates local producers and the different ways you can use their products to make a warm cup of hot cocoa. DigInVt has a list of participants with a wide variety of recipes. You can meet the cows at featured dairy farms, enjoy a boozy hot chocolate using local spirits, sweeten your mug with Vermont maple, and enjoy a mug after a long day in the snow.

Some of the participants include Billings Farm in Woodstock, Putney Mountain Winery in Putney, Sandiwood Farm in Wolcott, and Honey Road in Burlington.

Essex Resort & Spa is also celebrating the week by featuring house made spiced dark hot chocolate in their Lobby Café. You can choose your toppings including whipped cream, crushed peppermints, shaved dark chocolate, mini marshmallows, and more. You can also check The Tavern and Junction restaurants for specials.

Another way to celebrate Vermont Hot Chocolate week is to enter the photo contest on Instagram. To enter, just post of photo of your hot chocolate and tag the local ingredients that you used. Also, use the #vthotchocolate for a chance to win prized. Your photo needs to be summited before February 7th.