It’s a cool start to our Monday with temperatures in the 40s/50s alongside patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. Make sure you have the low beams turned on for your morning drive as visibility will vary.

Our afternoon will feature a good mix of sun and clouds, a spot shower chance, and highs in the mid 70s. The spot shower chance is mainly for the mountains later this afternoon, so most of us will remain dry. Overnight, patchy fog redevelops late with lows landing in the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

Overall, Tuesday will be a rinse and repeat of today with partly cloudy skies and a spot shower chance for the afternoon. However, it will be a bit warmer with highs nearing 80 degrees.