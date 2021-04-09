Celebrating National Poetry Month at Fletcher Free Library

April is also National Poetry Month and the Fletcher Free Library wants to help you celebrate.

There are many ways to celebrate this year including in person, by phone, online, or through social media. Anyone can pick up a free stamped postcard to mail to a loved one with a poem on it.



Here is another option….You can even call in to listen to the Assistant Director of the library read a poem.

“We have phone a poem and that’s actually me reading a poem on our phone and every week we have a new poem you can phone in and listen to,” said Assistant Director, Emer Pond Feeney.

That number to phone in is 802-863-3403.

You can check the

Fletcher Free Library’s Facebook page to see weekly story updates.