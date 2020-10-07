Celebrating Vermont’s famous maple!

News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

Vermont celebrates the many different ways to enjoy maple through the seasons with Maple 100. This is a fall celebration of all things inspired by and tied to Vermont’s famous maple. It is a chance to explore hundreds of maple activities, adventures, and maple-inspired products across the state.

You can participate in Maple 100 by visiting a new destination, like a brewery, to see how they use maple. You can also combine a bike ride with a visit to a sugarhouse or farm stand.

One part of Maple 100 shows five Vermont Sugarmakers who are changing how you can enjoy maple syrup. Untapped from Slopeside Syrup in Richmond, is a brand targeted toward providing athletes with an all-natural maple pick-me-up. Their products include a syrup packet, maple waffle, and Maple-Aid mix.

