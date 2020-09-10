Chalkin’ Up Downtown Plattsburgh for suicide prevention

World Suicide Prevention Day is dedicated to action to prevent suicide. The day is marked by activities like “Chalkin’ Up Downtown,” which was held in Plattsburgh by NAMI Champlain Valley.

The community is encouraged to grab some chalk and join in on sharing positive messages or artwork on a sidewalk. After you have finished your creation or if you have seen any chalk work, make sure to take a picture of it and share it on social media. The goal is to fill the internet and sidewalks with messages of hope.

Program Administrator for NAMI Champlain Valley, Nick Dubay says, “”Anyone can do it. If you want to just put out a positive message on the sidewalk with chalk, you don’t know who is going to see that. It only takes one positive interaction to save somebody’s life.”

The event is also an opportunity to share ways that you can help, like the national suicide prevention hotline, which is 1-800-273-8255.

Nick is someone who understands how important it is to have this information because he has struggled with suicidal thoughts.

“Because of therapy and me having access to wonderful resources. Not only am I still alive but I have also found a purpose for life,” said Dubay.

If you need more information about suicide prevention or ways to get help, click here.