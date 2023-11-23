Black Friday is just hours away. Love it or hate it, one local shopping mall is ready for the crowds.

Champlain Centre, in Plattsburgh is fully decorated and ready to entice shoppers with a wide selection and special holiday deals.

“We’re looking for everybody coming and seeing what we have to offer on Black Friday and now through Christmas,” said Champlain Centre General Manager, Lisa Getty. “The stores are ready, we’re staffed and decorated, and it’s very exciting.”

The mall’s marketing director, Emily Moosmann said Black Friday shopping is a tradition many families plan for.

“I think families are really eager to come out and shop. It’s been a tradition for years. Where after their turkey dinner, their eager the next day to work off those turkey pounds. So, I think families are really eager and excited to come on out,” said Moosmann.

Champlain Centre is expecting big crowds this Black Friday. We’ll also be there, broadcasting live all morning.