Burlington, Vt – Students at Champlain College have spent the past year studying how urban renewal projects from the 1950s and ’60s continue to shape Burlington, well into the 21st century.

“Raze, Rebuild, and Repeat” was the theme for the college’s 10th annual local history event, done in collaboration with Preservation Burlington, a local non-profit group.

It started as an idea between Champlain College professor Dr. Van Dora Williams, and Special Collections Librarian Erica Donnis.

“We were both asking ourselves, what would be really interesting or engaging for the students, and when I looked at the materials around urban renewal and what it looked like before and after I was like, this is the story,” says Williams.

The event focused specifically on the 1963 Champlain Street Urban Renewal Project. It led to the demolition of 27 acres of downtown Burlington, once home to a vibrant immigrant community known today as Burlington’s ‘Little Italy’.

The event included a gallery displaying photographs taken by students in Professor Jordan Douglas’s dark room photography class.

“It’s been really impressive to see how my students have engaged with it, because we take these things for granted, all these civic changes and I think often there’s a sense of disempowerment. People don’t realize they have voices and there are real people affected by these changes,” says Douglas.

Akilah Doty is a dark room photography student at Champlain. Her work was shown at the event.

“throughout the project, I had to challenge myself to try and see this area as something other than what I usually see it as. I feel like if we keep that innovation throughout this entire process, you never know what could come out the other side,” says Doty.

The Gallery also included music created by students in an Urban Sonic Placemaking Class.

“My students went out and sampled the sounds of the city and then made a series of tracks that we then turned into an album that kind of tells the story of urban renewal, both in the past and the present in Burlington,” says Professor Johnathan Banfill.

The project aims to start conversations about how Urban Renewal changed Burlington’s landscape and culture.

“Hopefully they will think more constructively and holistically about making changes and how to grow a city and not destroy a community.” says Williams.