Champlain, NY – The Champlain Fire District is looking to construct a new operations building after recently outgrowing the current fire station on Elm Street.

Firefighters have to rent out a second garage for equipment and that delays response time.

“Currently our fire station is running out of room. Equipment has gotten bigger. This building is 33+ years old. We’re at a vote for the public to ask them for their support, and we’re looking at a 30 year investment,” said Fire Commissioner, Woody Kissel.

The new station, expected to cost 6.9 million dollars, would result in approximately a $0.99 increase per thousand dollars in taxes for residents of the town and village of Champlain.

“This current building when the firemen get back from a call, they walk in through the overhead doors. Their gear just gets hosed down. We have a washer but it doesn’t really work that well. This new building has washers and dryers designed for fire equipment,” said Kissel.

The new station design includes showers for firefighters, allowing them to decontaminate before heading home.

The approval of this project, according to Kissel, will increase safety for anyone in need of help with the new building being 12,000 square feet compared to the current 9,000 square foot building.

“Voting yes for this project will enhance the response times. There’s been times here with the flooding downtown in the village, we’ve had to go all the way around the block to get to calls. We’ve had to position trucks on the other side of the interstate. This new facility is going to be at a center intersection,” said Kissel.

The fire district bought land at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 11, allowing for a faster response time to calls.

The vote, scheduled for Tuesday, will seek approval from residents of Champlain’s town or village.

Kissel envisions a new station operational by next fall if the vote is successful.