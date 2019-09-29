Champlain Valley Buddy Walk celebrates those with Down syndrome

BURLINGTON,VT- Smiles, waves, games, and dancing filled Burlington’s Battery Park Sunday for the 10th annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk.

The walk supports those with Down syndrome.

“We are spreading awareness of people in the community who have Down syndrome and their families because it’s a family effort, “said organizer Tim McQuiston.

The walk promotes awareness and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.

“We want to make sure that people are aware that everyone is a part of the community regardless of whether they have a disability or Down syndrome or anything else. We are all in this together,” said McQuiston.

The day was filled with fun, friends, and family”

Stacey Kelleher has a daughter with Down syndrome and said, “It’s a great way to connect with other people in the community who have families with a person with Down syndrome in their family.”

It’s a great way to show all that people living with Down syndrome are capable of.

“Folks with down syndrome have a lot to offer and share with the community,” said Kelleher.

The event was put on by the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group. Money raised goes towards programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families

The event is a way to show the Champlain Valley that people with Down syndrome and their families are resilient.

“It’s a beautiful day to get out and show the community how awesome and strong the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group is and how strong our families are and have a lot of fun,” said Kelleher.

The event finished off with a sweet treat! Ice cream from Ben and Jerrys!

“I love the ice cream. Ice cream is so good especially at Ben and Jerrys,” said 25-year old Harrison Boutcher who has Down syndrome.