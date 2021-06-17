Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital expands welcoming policy, allowing more time for visitors

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Patients will now be able to enjoy longer visitations and in some instances additional visitors at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh.

This is in accordance with the UVM Health network’s new policy.

Visitation is now daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The hospital has also lowered the ago requirement of visitors from 12, down from 18.



Other highlights of the policy include:

under quarantine may see 2 vaccinated visitors, up from 1 vaccinated visitor. Two support persons at a time may visit a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) resident.

Previously, 1 support person at a time could visit with a resident. Appointments are no longer required to visit with residents. However, visiting hours in SNF remain 9 a.m.-11 a.m. daily. Inpatient psychiatry visitation hours remain 2 p.m.-6 p.m. daily. Visitation also

In light of the state’s continued vaccination efforts, New York State has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, but hospitals are reminding visitors that COVID-19 precautions still remain in effect in health care settings across New York State.

Screening for symptoms of the virus and masks are required to enter CVPH.