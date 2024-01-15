Burlington, Vt – On a chilly day in January, 79 year old Robert Morgan laced up his skates and joined fellow skaters on the ice for a session of figures – which, essentially, are circular patterns skaters trace on the ice to demonstrate skill in placing clean turns on round circles.

Although not a common practice today, figures are an essential part of the history of figure skating.

It’s also a chance for Peacham’s Robert Morgan to revisit a sport that was a big part of this youth – one that had to take a backseat to a career and family.

“I skated when I was in College in the 1960s at Dartmouth…I loved it, I always loved it.” Morgan recalls.

Following his retirement, COVID hit, and Morgan realized the time to get back into skating was now or never.

He started back up two years ago, and on Monday headed out onto the ice for his figure test session.

Officials from U.S. Figure Skating were there judging the tests, and Morgan passed with flying colors.

“It was hard for me to do and it was stressful, but there’s no point in doing it unless it’s fun,” he says with a smile.

Morgan says this event gives him motivation to keep learning new things, and keep his mind and body active.

“Competing is just a motivating factor to go every day and work on something new.”