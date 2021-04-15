Champlain Valley Union named a top 5 unified school

On Friday , Champlain Valley Union High School will be one of five schools recognized nationally as a Unified Champion School. ESPN and Special Olympics worked together to recognize five schools from across the country that go above and beyond to create climates of inclusion.

The Unified Champion School Program aims to promote social inclusion of students with and without disabilities through sports.

“Unified sports I think, across the country just works to build that environment. They don’t even have to try really hard. I think when you step onto the field of a tournament, you are immediately involved in this community of inclusive people who all want to be your friend,” said Unified Partner Mackenzie Marcus.

Marcus said she is excited to be recognized, but not surprised. ” I think its really important that we got recognized as a unified champion school. I think CVU puts in the work everyday to try and create an inclusive culture even with the smallest of action,” said Marcus.



Unified Athlete Eliza McLean said she is honored that her school is being recognized. “We did a lot of work and to get to this point in the process, that just speaks to how many people were involved,” said McLean.

The Special Olympics and ESPN worked to put together a celebration that will include messages from celebrities, government officials and school administrators.

