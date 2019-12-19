Change The Story VT launches report on women’s economic status

BARRE VT, On Wednesday morning, Change the Story launched their 2019 report on women’s economic status in Vermont. The event was held at the Old Labor Hall in Barre.

Change The Story VT is an initiative to fast track women’s economic well-being. They partner with three other organizations: the Vermont Women’s Fund, Vermont Commission on Women and Vermont Works for Women.

The report highlights things like demographic data, such as the number of women in poverty in the state, the wage gap, disability, and how women sometimes pay more.

“Progress in reducing the wage gap has stalled, said Director of Change the Story VT Tiff Bluemle

Read the report here.

“Sometimes the numbers help tell a story that we don’t necessarily see as easily otherwise,” said Executive Director of The Vermont Commission on Women Carey Brown.

This is the fifth time that Change the Story has released a report on women’s economic status, but this time instead of ending it with questions they end with recommendations on how to truly change the story.

“We have some fairly concrete recommendations and some broader ones as well that anyone can take to heart so weather you’re an employer and you’re looking at how to make your workplace friendlier, to working parents or if you’re a policy maker or a legislator and have some control over laws and regulations.” said Brown.

Capstone Community Action partnered with change the story on the launch event this morning, to discuss the high number of destitute women in the green mountain state.

“What we know are a disproportionate number of people in poverty are women. A disproportionate number of people in low wage jobs are women, said Executive Director of Capstone Community Action Sue Minter.

According to the report, 11.4% of single women with no children are considered below the poverty level. For a single male household 3.5%. When you add children under five years old in the household, the poverty rate for single women raises to over 47.1 % with men being at just 14%.

The report also shows nearly 4 out of 10 Vermont women working full time do not earn enough to cover basic living expenses.

On average, the report says women in Vermont are making $8,000 less than their male counterparts.

Change the Story says it’s time to change “her” story.

"Moving forward is really about changing the culture and that begins with each of us," said Bluemle.