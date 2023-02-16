Charges have been dropped against a man arrested at a Montpelier City Council meeting last year.

Stephen Whitaker was taken into custody in June and accused of speaking over the allotted time limit and refusing to stop. He faced several charges including disorderly conduct.

The ACLU was among those calling for the charges to be dismissed, and argued that Whitaker was delivering public comments about matters of public concern.

Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly moved to drop the charges. Montpelier City Manager William Fraser said Whitaker has attended meetings as recently as last week since his arrest.

While Whitaker continues to express his dissatisfaction with the board, Fraser said he has complied with the city’s rules.

“We welcome Mr. Whitaker and others to come to our meetings.” Fraser said. “There are rules of order for the benefit of all. It’s not to be punitive to any individual. It’s to allow for a meeting to happen in orderly fashion.”