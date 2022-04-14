Charleston, VT — 39-year-old Daniel Blow of Charleston, Vermont was arrested on Wednesday and was charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography. According to court records, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified by a social media company that a user uploaded 41 files of suspected child sexual abuse materials.

The NCMEC then sent the tip to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The IP address information of the user was linked to Daniel Blow’s residence in Charleston. It was discovered that Blow had a prior felony conviction in New York for possessing a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16.

After further investigations, agents of Homeland Security Investigations obtained a federal search warrant for Blow’s residence. During the execution of the search warrant, images of child sexual abuse materials were found on Blow’s cell phone and desktop computer. A small recording device was also found with a recording of a teenage child changing clothes, with Blow being seen at the beginning of the video hiding the camera, and once again at the end while retrieving the camera.

Agents also seized multiple rifles and shotguns, including an M-4 style Colt rifle.

Due to his prior conviction, Blow could face a sentence of between 10 to 20 years of imprisonment on the current charges. Blow is set to appear in court tomorrow.