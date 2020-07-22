Charter change could allow Winooski non-citizen residents to vote

In November residents of Winooski regardless of their citizenship status could have the opportunity to vote in local elections. Now it is up to the city’s charter change commission to make that happen.

Deputy Mayor Hal Colston says all residents living in Winooski should have the right to have their voices heard in government,

Colston says the largest challenge the commission will face is community outreach and education.

“I really think the biggest challenge will be conducting sufficient outreach that will educate the community about the issue”

It currently takes three to five years to become a citizen, and the application fee is $725.

Winooski Central School District Board member Alexander Yin says there is a connection between the city and school charter.

“The school charter is tied to the city charter, in that whoever gets to vote in the city charter also gets to vote on the school board matters.”

Yin believes in letting everyone’s voice be heard especially when it comes to the education of the city’s youth.

“They can’t be a part of the decision making of school matters. Which can be problematic when you think of a participatory democracy, when we think of a great government that’s of the people for the people by the people, and here we are having something the most cherished of education and educating their youth, and not letting them be a part of that decision making.”

The city is currently reaching out to families in the community for their input, and are expected to vote on having all residents right to vote this november.