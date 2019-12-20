Chester radar signs are gonna find out who’s naughty or nice

Police in Chester, Vermont, have added a bit of holiday cheer to their radar speed signs.

The Chester Police Department posted photos on Facebook of radar signs that illuminate “NAUGHTY” for speeders, and “NICE” for drivers following the speed limit.

“We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season!” Chester Police Facebook page

Detective Adam Woodell told the Boston Globe that there are five naughty-or-nice radar speed signs being used in Chester. Woodell says the signs were inspired by a town clerk who saw similar ones in Manchester, Vermont.

The detective says there has been positive feedback on the signs, and one resident called the department to let them know that being called naughty at his age gave him “the giggles.”