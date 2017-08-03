Chilly Treats for Hot Days

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Icebox Treats Part 1

Anyone sweating the Summer away without A/C will tell you using the oven on a hot day is certainly not ideal. So instead, satisfy your sweet tooth with an icebox cake. Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock, of Hungry Enough to Eat Six, revisits a favorite theme from last Summer.

Maple Black Raspberry Mini Icebox Cakes

In true 802 fashion, inspired by two of Vermont’s favorite creemee flavors, give these individual mini cakes a go! 

Peanut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Icebox Cake

The name alone should have your mouth watering. Layered like a casserole, this rich and creamy cake is sure to be a hit.

Cinnamon Blueberry Icebox Pie with A Snappy Crust

Homemade blueberry sauce, heaps of cinnamon, a gingersnap crust and vanilla pudding combine to make this crowd-pleasing pie!

Lime in the Coconut Icebox Cake

Feeling tropical? This cake will have you dreaming of sipping margaritas on the beach!

Part 1:

Part 2:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog