Chilly Treats for Hot Days

Anyone sweating the Summer away without A/C will tell you using the oven on a hot day is certainly not ideal. So instead, satisfy your sweet tooth with an icebox cake. Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock, of Hungry Enough to Eat Six, revisits a favorite theme from last Summer.

Maple Black Raspberry Mini Icebox Cakes

In true 802 fashion, inspired by two of Vermont’s favorite creemee flavors, give these individual mini cakes a go!

Peanut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Icebox Cake

The name alone should have your mouth watering. Layered like a casserole, this rich and creamy cake is sure to be a hit.

Cinnamon Blueberry Icebox Pie with A Snappy Crust

Homemade blueberry sauce, heaps of cinnamon, a gingersnap crust and vanilla pudding combine to make this crowd-pleasing pie!

Lime in the Coconut Icebox Cake

Feeling tropical? This cake will have you dreaming of sipping margaritas on the beach!

