Chilly Treats for Hot Days

Anyone sweating the Summer away without A/C will tell you using the oven on a hot day is certainly not ideal. So instead, satisfy your sweet tooth with an icebox cake. Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock, of Hungry Enough to Eat Six, revisits a favorite theme from last Summer.
Maple Black Raspberry Mini Icebox Cakes
In true 802 fashion, inspired by two of Vermont’s favorite creemee flavors, give these individual mini cakes a go!
Peanut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Icebox Cake
The name alone should have your mouth watering. Layered like a casserole, this rich and creamy cake is sure to be a hit.
Cinnamon Blueberry Icebox Pie with A Snappy Crust
Homemade blueberry sauce, heaps of cinnamon, a gingersnap crust and vanilla pudding combine to make this crowd-pleasing pie!
Lime in the Coconut Icebox Cake
Feeling tropical? This cake will have you dreaming of sipping margaritas on the beach!
Part 1:
Part 2: