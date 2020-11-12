Chittenden County State’s Attorney collecting items for homeless emergency kits

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says her office is collecting items to create ’emergency kits’ for the homeless in the community. They’re looking for donations of travel sized products, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, sanitizing wipes, and other hygiene items.

Individually packed snacks, and hats and gloves are also helpful. George says once the kits are created, they will be distributed to a number of community partners.

“Even if for a week, they have this particular bag available to them and that week is easier for them,” she said. “We’re going into perhaps one of the hardest winters Vermont has ever seen and we want to make sure the community members we can help can be taken care of.”

George adds that when basic needs are met, people are less likely to commit crimes. Today alone– more than $800 has been raised toward the kits.