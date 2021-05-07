Chittenden County to reach 100,000 COVID vaccines administered by the end of weekend

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The Biden administration’s call to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates. But it has run into resistance from the pharmaceutical industry and others, who say that it won’t help curb the outbreak any time soon and will hurt future innovation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Chittenden County is about to reach a major milestone by the end of the weekend. More than 100,000 COVID vaccines will be administered.

Senator Leahy and Mayor Weinberger met Friday morning at City Hall to mark the the celebration. They spoke about how they are proud of Vermonters fro stepping up and continuing their effors to fight COVID-19. Mayor Weinberger announced that in the coming weeks, Burlingtonians will see walk up vaccine clinics on Church Street and North Beach in an effort to make vaccines more available for everyone.

“I want to be absolutely clear, while this is an important achievement that we can all be proud of, it has truly been a collective effort, it does not mean out job is done,” Mayor Weinerger said. “Further there remains significant disparities in vaccination rates in Chittenden County and across the state that must be a continued area of focus, resources, and effort.”

“Our country has been divided for many different reasons, some political, some because of the pandemic,” Senator Leahy said. “Bring us back together. One thing that will do that is all of us being vaccinated.”

The two leaders also discussed new and extended initiatives supported by the American Rescue Plan in the city’s ongoing pandemic response.