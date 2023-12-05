Holiday movies are a staple of the holiday season. New ones come out every year, but an upcoming holiday film is shooting right in our backyard.

The village of Lake Placid captures the holiday spirit, so it makes sense to shoot a Christmas movie here.

Writer/Director, Candy Cain, is in charge of Gemelli Films. She decided to shoot ‘A jar full of Christmas’, in Lake Placid.

“Lake Placid is overwhelming. But it’s overwhelming because the people are so kind, they’re so generous, they’re lovely and they really want to be involved, which is amazing. To come here and film this wholesome film in a wholesome village like Lake Placid, it’s just perfect,” said Cain.

Without giving too much away, A jar full of Christmas is a Lifetime/Hallmark style movie about a woman who comes to Lake Placid after her mother passes away.

One of the cool things about this movie is that it is not only being shot in Lake Placid, but the plot is set in Lake Placid.

Candy Cain also hopes to film more movies here. She set up a Christmas film fund aimed specifically at setting up movies in the North Country. Click here for a link to her website.

*The actual title of the movie is A jar full of Christmas, not Christmas in a jar.