Church Street businesses concerned about behavior and safety in the Queen City

A handful of Church Street Businesses want to address harassment and rowdy behavior in the Queen City. They’ve even sent a letter to state senators for help.

But one shop owner emphasizes: this isn’t about homelessness, but the community’s safety.

“Our only concern here and those folks that wrote that letter…only concern here is safety and civility of the street,” said Mark Bouchett, Co-owner of Homeport.

Bouchett has worked on Church Street for more than 30 years, and he says this issue isn’t new.

“We tried to describe some of the things that we saw…just to sort of say here’s the kind of behavior that we’re seeing, that we don’t know know what to do with,” said Bouchett.

He explained this behavior includes public defecation and harassment, as his employees get to and from work.

Bouchett volunteered to write a letter to Chittenden County senators but hasn’t heard back.

“Not heard a word,” said Bouchett.

He and his staff aren’t alone. The people at Burlington Bagel Bakery were unable to speak on camera but they said behavior has also been a problem for them.

“Increasing criminal penalties which we’ve seen for decades…that this touch on crime, high penalty approach just does not work,” said Burlington City Council President Max Tracy.

Tracy says a different approach is needed.

“We’re in the process of reexamining the role that Burlington Police Department plays but more broadly trying to understand what are public safety needs are and what the issues that drive those needs are and how we might better address those roles with non-police staffing,” said Tracy.

Bouchett says he’s discussed this issue with the city council many times.

“We’re trying to solve what we think is a fair concern, which is, again, for me personally, the safety of my staff is about my number one concern in this issue,” said Bouchett.