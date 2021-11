BURLINGTON, Vt. – People gathered on Church Street Friday evening to ring in the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony.

The Christmas Tree at the top block of Church Street was lit up at 6 o’clock. Each holiday season, approximately 250,000 LCD lights line Church Street.

The 30-foot blue spruce was donated from a family in South Burlington, and was put up Monday.

The Marketplace had assistance from Barrett’s Tree Service to cut it down, and a crane was needed to lift it in place.