Church Street restaurant continues decades-long Thanksgiving tradition

News

by: Jolie Sherman

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition in the Queen City that goes back decades.  

For more than 30 years, the Church Street restaurant Sweetwaters has provided free and locally-sourced Thanksgiving dinners to the community. Normally, the dinner is held inside the restaurant on Thanksgiving. But due to the pandemic, meals will be “to-go” again this year from 10 to 2:30 p.m.

Staff and volunteers are also delivering meals to anyone in need. Owner David Mellincoff says this tradition has brought Vermonters together over the years, distributing a couple hundred meals to almost 2,000 last Thanksgiving.

“Holidays bring up a lot of feelings and different things for people so there is a lot of different needs. So we just said it’s a sweetwaters thanksgiving community dinner and anyone can get meal,” said Owner David Mellincoff.

On Thanksgiving morning, Sweetwaters will hold a coat drive on Church Street from 8 to 10 a.m. Mellincoff says between 800 and 1000 coats are donated to those in need.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog