Church Street restaurant continues decades-long Thanksgiving tradition

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition in the Queen City that goes back decades.

For more than 30 years, the Church Street restaurant Sweetwaters has provided free and locally-sourced Thanksgiving dinners to the community. Normally, the dinner is held inside the restaurant on Thanksgiving. But due to the pandemic, meals will be “to-go” again this year from 10 to 2:30 p.m.

Staff and volunteers are also delivering meals to anyone in need. Owner David Mellincoff says this tradition has brought Vermonters together over the years, distributing a couple hundred meals to almost 2,000 last Thanksgiving.

“Holidays bring up a lot of feelings and different things for people so there is a lot of different needs. So we just said it’s a sweetwaters thanksgiving community dinner and anyone can get meal,” said Owner David Mellincoff.

On Thanksgiving morning, Sweetwaters will hold a coat drive on Church Street from 8 to 10 a.m. Mellincoff says between 800 and 1000 coats are donated to those in need.