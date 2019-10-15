City Market program reaches $1 million

Burlington, VT- After the month of September, City Market has officially surpassed the million dollar mark with their program Rally for Change.

In 2014 City Market and Onion River Co-op launched Rally for Change, which is a program that allows members and customers to round up to the nearest dollar of their purchase.

Every month 50% of donations go to Feeding Chittenden. While the rest goes to other non-profits. 40% goes to a selected organization that works to strengthen the local food system and 10% goes to a chosen local non-profit.

The City Market and Onion River Co-op is a food consumer co-op with local and organic food from Vermont vendors. They have two locations in Burlington located Downtown and at the South End. 73% of City Market’s vendors are located in Vermont. According to their website, over 60 cents of every dollar in sales stays in Vermont.

General Manager John Tashiro said they have been around since 1973 and have always been giving back to the community.

“”As a co-op we are committed to best serve our members and ultimately the community at large. So for us we believe and are committed to continue making a local impact in the best way possible,” said Tashiro.

Each month they raise about $20,000 or more with half of the money always going to Feeding Chittenden, previously known as Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.

Feeding Chittenden is thankful to partner with City Market and feel that Rally for Change helps keep their programs going.

Anna McMahon is the Community Engagement Manager for Feeding Chittenden. She said, “We depend on organizations like City Market that are so focused on helping others and making sure that not only people who are coming to purchase food… but also people who maybe can’t afford to shop there regular are getting a chance to have food on a regular basis.”

On Friday October 18th both stores will be celebrating by giving free samples and talking about the program. Feeding Chittenden’s food truck will also be there. From 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm located at Downtown store (82 S Winooski Ave) and the South End store (207 Flynn Ave.)