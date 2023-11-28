Burlington, VT – City Market’s 26th annual holiday tree sale to benefit the Committee on Temporary Shelter begins this week.

Fresh Balsam’s from Moffatt’s Tree Farm in Craftsbury will be available for $50 each. Trees will be delivered to the downtown store November 29. The South End store will receive trees on December 1.

City Market’s annual tree sale has raised over $206,000 for COTS to further its mission to end homelessness in Vermont. Last year, the organization received close to $19,900 in donations.

For each tree purchased this year, COTS will make a donation to the Intervale Center, a Burlington nonprofit that promotes sustainable community farming and food production.