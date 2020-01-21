Burlington to expand VT-alert system for residents citywide

Burlington will expands its use of the state VT-Alert system to notify residents about emerging and urgent local issues.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Tuesday that city residents will be able to sign up for calls, text messages or emails about certain types of urgent alerts such as boil water advisories, major storm preparations, beach closures and snow-related parking bans. The service is available at no cost to the community.

This past summer, the city had to issue a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the South End. While an email went out, and there was a social media push, some people didn’t immediately receive the heads up.

“Before today, we really lacked a way of rapidly being able to notify Burlingtonians in a comprehensive way for urgent and emerging issues,” said Weinberger.

Now residents who sign up can selecting which alerts to receive — from snow bans to road closures and storm preparations — anbd whether to receive it via phone call, text, or email.