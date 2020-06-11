City of Plattsburgh details updated use of force policy

Plattsburgh officials agree, it’s time to update the lake city’s use of force policy. It hasn’t been revised in nearly 15 years.

“A lot has changed including our public’s expectation,” said Mayor Colin Read.

Mayor Read says the spark for change came from ongoing outrage over police brutality and racial discrimination. Over the weekend, the mayor and police chief joined protesters in the streets.

“We took an approach of accommodation and keeping people safe rather than antagonism and confronting them,” Read said.

Read says officers will be trained in de-escalation tactics twice a year. Certain police practices, like choke holds and shooting at cars will also be banned.

“It specifically articulates to the public and to the citizens what our commitment is,” Chief Levi Ritter said.

Officers will now have a duty to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force. Chief Ritter believes that’s important saying he’s adopted ideas that have proven successful in major cities like Baltimore and San Francisco.

“Those departments that have had major revisions to their use of force policies over the last several years,” Ritter said. “Those are the ones I could draw the most from.”

Officials say we can expect more details about domestic violence policies and community policing next week.