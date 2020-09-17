Outboard motor gift allows City of Plattsburgh to upgrade water rescue capabilities

PLATTSBURGH, NY- The City of Plattsburgh Fire Department will now be able to respond quickly to more water rescue emergencies.

It’s thanks to one local family’s donation that the Plattsburgh Fire Department can now upgrade their water rescue capabilities. Plattsburgh City Fire Department’s Chief Scott Lawliss said they had bought a boat earlier in the year, but they needed a motor to go with it.

“We did not have the capabilities to buy a motor at that time we were going to wait until spring. COVID hit and a lot of our resources went towards PPE,” said Lawliss.

With a new 4 stroke YAMAHA outboard motor donated by Steve and Carol Carpenter, Chief Lawliss said they can have crews in the water in less than ten minutes.

“To be out and be able to start doing our assessments on any patients that are out there or anybody else that needs assistance. We do it mostly for Plattsburgh Bay and our Easterly boarder and we will also be able to do river rescues,” said Chief Lawliss.

Chief Lawliss said they’ve needed more water rescue resources for years, and explained that there have been multiple deaths in the Saranac River.

Steve and Carol Carpenter of Plattsburgh say they wanted to give back to the community that has supported them for so long.

“We like to help the community in different ways and with everything going on right now, this was a no brainier. The city with financial needs and everyone cutting back on certain budgets. This is a necessary thing for the lake,” said Steve Carpenter.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said he is grateful to see the Carpenter family stepping up to help the community during these challenging times.

“I think it is a wonderful offer by the Carpenter family that saw there was a need,” said Mayor Read.

The Carpenters say they are happy to know their donation could help save someone’s life.

More Headlines