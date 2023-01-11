Gunfire incidents on the rise in a number of communities across Vermont, public safety has been top of mind for Phil Scott’s administration heading into 2023.

Some Vermont lawmakers have their sights set on lowering violent crime rates in a state that has seen those numbers fluctuate in recent years.

“I think we all know we can’t arrest our way out of this,” said Dick Sears, a Republican Senator from Bennington.

While still the second safest state in the nation, Vermont has seen post-pandemic firearm-related crimes rise slightly in the last year, most notably in larger municipalities. However, Vermont crime statistician Robin Joy says it’s too early to know if the high crime numbers will return to the mean.

“People feel like crime has gone up, this last year certainly the numbers indicate that they have gone up,” Joy said. “But we don’t know if it’s a trend.”

To target the rise, Sears is sponsoring a bill that will give communities funding to install programs aimed at combating gun violence and drug use.

“Ten million dollar grants would go to communities to find ways to reduce violence and substance abuse and demand for the substances,” the longtime senator said.

Both Phil Scott and state legislators have opted for gun reform in recent years – raising the legal age for buying firearms and expanding background checks in 2018, but plan on re-addressing it this session.

The governor released a ten-point plan to tackle the violence in the summer of 2022, which has sent state police to multiple cities’ aid, lowering the crime rates according to Vermont’s Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison.

“In Burlington, the community saw a need for a uniform presence with police officers on certain days of the week at certain times,” Morrison said. “They entered in a contract with the vermont state police to use troopers that volunteer on an overtime status.”

Despite the downtick, Burlington’s Mayor Miro Weinberger says more needs to be done for cities like his.

The Queen City’s citizens, who have witnessed unprecedented gun violence in 2022, have voted in favor of requiring more severe gun provisions including safe storage of firearms, and prohibiting firearms from bars and restaurants. The provisions haven’t been realized, as they need state approval to be implemented.

“Self storage…it would have helped with the situation last year,” Weinberger said. “It wouldn’t have fully addressed it, but it would’ve helped, and certainly statewide action would help even more.”