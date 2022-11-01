The City Place project that will connect Saint Paul and Pine Streets in Burlington has been in the works since 2018, and a revised development agreement was approved today by the city council.

It will likely allow a new development group to start construction in the coming weeks according to Dave Farrington of Farrington Construction.

“We’ve got the new project schedule in there that is reflecting a start date of almost now,” he said. “The foundation permit is in for review from public works.”

Farrington, one third of the City Place Partners, says the project will include 427 housing units, with 85 of them being deemed affordable. That’s well above the city ordinance requirement.

It will be built in a number of phases, with the first coined ‘the podium phase’.

“It is the concrete foundation to the three buildings and the parking garage,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinburger said.

The amendment included four major changes from the original agreement, one being the change in developers.

The project’s attorney, Tim Sampson, said the partners have been instrumental in the getting construction under way.

“It has been a dramatic advantage to the project more progress has been made with the project in the last six months than in the prior two and a half years,” he said.

The amendment also includes a development partnership with the Champlain Housing Trust, who will construct much of the affordable housing, and the acquisition of federal grants that will improve areas surrounding the project.

It incorporates recent state legislation that helps the developers delay the use of their tax increment financing sum.

“The state extended on doing an extension of the TIF window of opportunity,” Farrington said.

Councilors and developers acknowledged that there will likely be more hurdles for the project, but councilors want transparency as the project progresses.

“In hindsight maybe more communication should have been done,” Ward Two Councilor Gene Bergman said. “Encourage a plan for communication so that we don’t wait until the last minute to then be asked for a change.”

Weinberger says there are provisions in the amendment that protect the pockets of Burlingtonians.

“Even if we do face future challenges, the city…city taxpayers are well protected,” he said.

Developers also said they hope to wrap up construction by the fall of 2025.