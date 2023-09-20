In Plattsburgh, businesses struggling with the Margaret Street construction project may soon get some much-needed help.

The city is planning a zero-percent interest loan program.

The construction project has been going on for nearly 2 years, which has caused a substantial loss in traffic for the businesses in the area.

The city announced it is planning to provide loans to qualifying applicants. The 36-month loans will offer payments for the first year, no interest for the first 2 years, then offer a low rate for the remaining year.

Businesses must meet certain location and use requirements, as outlined on the city’s website here.