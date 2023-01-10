In a 10-1 vote, the the Burlington City Council eliminated the requirement that new developments include a minimum amount of public parking.

While proponents say the change to the city parking ordinance will attract more housing development, opponents fear it could exasperate the shortage of parking in some neighborhoods.

“Removing the minimum requirement will definitely help incentivize and attract developers to build some projects,” says Hillard.

Councilor Joan Shannon was the only council member to vote against the ordinance. Shannon says she is not opposed to eliminating parking requirements in certain instances, but that it may prove premature in some Burlington neighborhoods.

According to the city’s website, a single parking spot can add $20,000 to $50,000 to a project’s cost.

“Parking is expensive to build. And a lot of times, it can be a real cost on a developer to make the project pencil out,” says Deputy Director of the Burlington Business Association, Colin Hillard.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said the change could be an incentive to use public transportation or car pool to work or school.

“We need to be proactive to offer resident and workers alternatives for transportation besides everyone having their own car alone,” says