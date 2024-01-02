Burlington, Vt – A partnership between the developers of Burlington’s CityPlace and the Champlain Housing Trust to build 70 apartment units has collapsed, and the project will be taken over by CityPlace partners themselves.

Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte says that over the last six months to a year, the organization had been working diligently to try and be part of the project.

“They feel it’s in their best interest that they proceed without us,” says Monte.

Although disappointing, it’s not all bad news.

Monte says they’ve pivoted, and are working with the city, state, and other partners to use those resources at Cambrian Rise.

The apartments will be located on the corner of North Ave and Cambrian Way, and will be a partnership between Champlain Housing Trust and Farrell Properties.

“The good news,” Monte says, “Is that we’ll still have 70 apartments – 30 will be home ownership, 40 will be rental.”

Cityplace Developers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.