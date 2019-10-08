CityPlace developer agrees to city’s demands for cost repayment, new timeline

The developer of CityPlace in downtown Burlington has agreed to reimburse the city more than $200,000 in administrative costs and provide an updated construction plan for the stalled project by the end of the month.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Monday he is encouraged by Brookfield Properties’ response to his Sept. 27 letter, in which he demanded that the project “get back on track.”

“I think this is a step in the right direction,” he said. “I think this is a step toward restoring some confidence in Brookfield and in the project. I’m glad they performed; I hope they continue to perform.”

Weinberger said the developer has agreed to his Oct. 28 deadline to submit an updated development plan and present it to the full City Council. And while Brookfileld hasn’t yet the met the city’s demand for more than $210,000 in costs related to the long delay, Weinberger says the developer has provided assurances the funds are on the way.

Construction of the new mall, an apartment complex and office and retail space has been delayed for more than a year, leaving a giant hole in the heart of Burlington and restricting access to some city streets and sidewalks.

Construction of the new mall, an apartment complex and office and retail space has been delayed for more than a year.

Weinberger’s letter warned Brookfiled that the developer is not in compliance with “numerous obligations” under its Oct. 2016 agreement with the city. “Most significantly,” the letter stated, Brookfield has failed to continue construction following demolition of Burlington Town Center and the adjacent parking garage.

“[T]he lack of progress over the past year is deeply frustrating,” Weinberger wrote, “and your lack of clear progress on a revised project since July is threatening the viability of our long-planned collaboration.” Sept. 27 Letter to Brookfield Properties

The mayor also told Brookfield that the city “immediately” wants the streets and sidewalks around the dormant site returned to their “prior safe and sound condition.”

Brookfield says the project’s complexity, escalating costs and a lawsuit pending in Vermont Superior Court have contributed to the delays.