With soapy buckets in hand and each vehicle leaving this car wash sparkling, the Cadets get closer to their financial goal.

The Civil Air Patrol, or CAPS, is fundraising for an education of a lifetime. It is a trip to The Intrepid Air and Space Museum in New York City.

Mark Emmons, Squad Commander says, “This is the plan we fell into as something we could put together quickly, and it would also be a good team building exercise for the cadets.”

CAP is a non-profit organization, and the official civilian auxiliary to The United States Air Force.

Cadets endure a year-long program where they learn how to fly, how to be a leader, and how to push themselves to new limits.

Mark Emmons adds, a good number of the Cadets plan on becoming commercial or military pilots.

During their training, all Cadets are eligible for five flights in a powered aircraft as well as five flights in a glider.

Ella Emmons, Cadet First Lieutenant says, “Seeing that stuff in real life is just really cool and inspiring, especially for Cadets that want to be pilots in the future.”

Ella Emmons adds, they knew the trip to New York City would be expensive and that they wanted to raise money while working closely with the community.

Many Cadets also emphasize that the trip would be a reminder of why they joined CAP in the first place.

“It’s really important to know that when we put on that uniform we represent the Air Force, we represent something bigger than ourselves. To go and see where the Air Force has come– from The Navy – switching into its own branch of the Air Force, it’s really important to know our history,” says Aleksander Kulapin, a First Lieutenant Cadet.

15 of the 30 Cadets from ages twelve to twenty-one are expected to go on the trip.