Claremont, NH- Police in Claremont have arrested a man in connection to a gunfire incident that happened early Friday morning.

Joshua Deveny, 38, Claremont, was being held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections pending his arraignment at Sullivan County Superior Court. Deveny is facing charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and witness tampering.

Police responded to Heritage Dr after receiving two reports of shots being fired, and the callers were reportedly able to provide an address for the alleged shooter.

Officers confirmed that no one was hurt, and after canvassing the neighborhood didn’t find anyone who had been harmed.

Claremont Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re asking anyone with more information to reach out to Detective Sergeant Josh Peavy at (603) 542-7010.