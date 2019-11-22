Clean water advocates get big win from Vermont Supreme Court

Earlier today, the Vermont Supreme Court unanimously reversed a lower court decision that would have severely restricted Vermont’s ability to protect water quality. The case revolves around the decision by the Agency of Natural Resources to condition the re-licensing of the Morrisville Hydroelectric Project on higher flows necessary to protect aquatic habitat for brook trout, rainbow trout, and other vulnerable species. The Clean Water Act authorizes states to “certify” that projects like Morrisville, will meet state water quality standards.

ANR used this authority to impose conditions on the FERC license to ensure compliance with standards designed to protect high quality aquatic habitat. The Environmental Division of the Superior Court sided with the dam operator and struck down the conditions, ruling that hydro power takes precedence over fish habitat. The Supreme Court reversed and reinstated ANR’s conditions.

The court’s decision sets a strong precedent for future dam re-licensing in Vermont and elsewhere.