Good Monday morning, friends! It’s a mostly cloudy and mild start to our day as a weak cold front moves south and east across New England. Along with that front, we’re noticing just a few isolated showers too. Those showers won’t survive past the late morning as north winds deliver drier air by the afternoon.

Highs will achieve the upper 60s to low 70s for the second half of the day with a mix of sun and clouds. North winds will be sustained at 5-15 mph. Overnight, patchy fog may develop late as lows land in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday, lots of sunshine returns to Vermont and New Hampshire with highs in the middle to upper 70s. However, extra clouds in the North Country could lead to a stray shower by the afternoon. Rainfall totals will average less than 0.25″ through midweek.