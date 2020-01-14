Climate activists unveil 2020 plan for action

Climate activists rolled out a plan of action in Vermont Tuesday. More than 30 organizations gathered at the statehouse to share their 2020 platform.

They say the climate crisis impacts many aspects of the state, from public health to local businesses. In their plan, there’s a commitment to 100% renewable electricity by the year 2030. They also want to reduce carbon pollution from transportation, the state’s most polluting sector.

Activists say they’re tired of the lack of action on the climate crisis.

“We need solutions and we need leadership now,” said Paul Burns, Executive Director of VPIRG. “The governor simply saying ‘I care, I believe in science but I’m unwilling to act ‘is no longer enough. We need to see leadership, we need it to happen now.”

The proposal also includes plans to modernize Vermont’s utilities to reduce climate pollution and make it more affordable for Vermonters to heat their homes.