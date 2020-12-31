Clinton Co. contractor arrested for scheme to defraud after several more larcenies

ALTONA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 29, State Police arrested Michael A. Lafrance, 37, of Altona New York following several more reports of larceny after the initial press release issued on November 9, 2020. Lafrance operates under the business name Cornerstone Contracting.

Reported on Nov. 11:

A woman in the town of Saranac hired Lafrance in September 2018 to complete various work at her residence. She paid Lafrance up front. Lafrance and his crew completed a portion of the work, but never returned to finish the rest of the agreed upon job, resulting in approximately $700 in theft. He was charged with Petit Larceny and released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Saranac Court.

Reported on Nov. 24:

A Plattsburgh man hired Lafrance in early November 2019 to repair a roof. The victim gave Lafrance a check up front. Some construction materials were purchased, however, Lafrance never completed the repairs as contracted to do so. Lafrance was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony, and one count of Scheme to Defraud, a class E felony. He was virtually arraigned by the Plattsburgh City Court. Lafrance was released to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court at a later date.

Reported on Dec. 7:

A Lyon Mountain man hired Lafrance to complete roof work on his residence in August 2019. He gave Lafrance money up front to complete the work. Lafrance started the job, but never finished, leaving the roof only partially covered. Following a rainstorm, the interior of the residence was significantly damaged. Lafrance was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Dannemora Court.

Reported on Dec. 8:

A Plattsburgh woman hired Lafrance in June 2019 to repair her roof and paid him up front to start the job. Lafrance never showed up to complete the work after he was paid. Roofing materials were delivered to the victim’s house, however, Lafrance kept the remaining money and never paid the victim back. He was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. He was virtually arraigned by the Plattsburgh City Court. Lafrance was released to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court at a later date.