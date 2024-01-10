Plattsburgh, NY- Due to a steady decline in enrollment Clinton Community College has announced it will begin sharing a campus with SUNY Plattsburgh. School officials say the college will still be a separate organization from SUNY, but will share services and space to save money.

Clinton Community College President John Kowal announced on Wednesday that the administration is developing a plan to relocate from the campus on Clinton Point Dr to the SUNY campus. In a release on the announcement, Kowal said there will be no cuts, realignments, or merger between the two schools, and there will be no immediate change for the 1,015 students enrolled.

The plan is expected to create savings by cutting down on building maintenance and then reinvesting those savings into academics and student services, according to Kowal. CCC’s enrollment peaked at 1,249 students in 2012 and dropped to 994 in the 2022-2023 academic year.

By sharing services, school officials hope to build on the collaboration that already exists between the two colleges. In a statement, Kowal said, “Clinton Community College is much more than just a place with buildings, because its defining core are its academic programs, its mission and its purpose. We are committed to ensuring that every step we take is thoughtful, inclusive, and strengthens our institution for future generations”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King says the school system is prepared to support CCC through the transitional phase. King said, “President Kowal and his leadership team have taken a thoughtful approach to build on the strong academic programs CCC provides, while setting a strategy to achieve financial sustainability for the years to come.”

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas called the move positive and needed. Douglas said, “It had become clear for all of us to want to see the programs and instructional endeavors of Clinton Community College to sustain for years to come, that something had to change. And one of those things that needed to change was to disconnect from the large-scale expense of being on campus that’s too large for the current anticipated programs at Clinton Community College.”

The plan is still in its earliest stages, and a lot of details aren’t known yet. Officials anticipate the move to happen in 2025.

School officials hope to receive community input regarding the plan, and have put a webpage to address frequently asked questions on the plan. That page can be found here.