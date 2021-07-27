Clinton County Fair kicks off Tuesday

For the next 6 days, amusement rides, fair food, games, and livestock will take over the Clinton County Fairgrounds. For 7 decades, the fair has been a highlight of the summer for many New Yorkers.

“It’s about getting out especially after this pandemic, getting back and seeing friends,” said Mike Perrotte, fair manager. “With something they’re all familiar with, everyone loves the fair.”

Perrote says employees share the same enthusiasm as fair-goers. Monday night, workers were busy assembling about 25 various rides, as well as setting up vendors for opening day.

Prior to Tuesday’s kick off, inspectors from New York State will come in to do a once-over of the property, to make sure every ride is safe and functioning.

“These guys do it all over the country, they’re real professionals,” Perrotte said. “Everytime they set up wherever they go, they’re inspected, so as they’re as safe as they can be.”

Perrotte says while the fair officially begins at noon Tuesday, rides start at 5 pm due to a staffing shortage. He says the daily schedule will remain unchanged the remainder of the week.