Clinton County Fairgoers excited for opening night

Despite a damp start to the Clinton County Fair, fair goers say it’s going to take a lot more than some rainfall to wipe out their night.

“Just excited to be at the fair. We brought our rain ponchos right in our bag so if it starts raining, we’re gonna keep hanging.”

As the rides turned on Tuesday evening, many flocked to the scrambler ride first, as parents looked on and captured the thrills.

“It was really fun,” said Logan Reynolds. “It definitely goes fast.”

Others were amped for the agriculture-- another highlight of the fair.

“Seeing the animals, they have donkeys, goats, horses.”

For some, the focus was all on the fair food. Something for everyone, even if that’s just some newfound freedom.

“It’s usually been a family thing for us, but you know, I’m old enough now to come with friends so.”

The fair continues through Sunday.