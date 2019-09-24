Clinton County man gets 25-to-life for Thanksgiving 2018 murder of grandmother

PLATTSBURGH, NY– Gustavo Segundo-Clark will spend 25 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder of his grandmother, who was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife last Thanksgiving.

Segundo-Clark, 25, was convicted in August of killing of Ginger Clark, 73, with whom he shared a home in Beekmantown. Prosecutors say after stabbing his grandmother, Segundo-Clark stole her Subaru Forrester and purse and fled to Schenectady, where he used her credit card to buy food and gas.

In August Segundo-Clark was also found guilty of first degree assault, third degree possession of a weapon, third-degree grand larceny, fourth degree grand larceny, and tampering with physical evidence.

Segundo-Clark showed no emotion during his sentencing Tuesday morning. Judge Favreau called his lack of emotion disturbing.

“You appeared here one hundred percent unrepenting for your crimes,” Favreau said.

During sentencing, Segundo-Clark’s Attorney Joe Mucia, asked the judge to consider a minimum sentence of 15 years to life, because of mental health issues and substance abuse.

“So, as I said from the beginning when you mix mental health issues and substance abuse issues it creates a dangerous situation and that’s what happened here,” said Mucia.

Prosecutor Andrew Wylie with the Clinton County District Attorney’s office asked for the maximum sentence. He said Segundo-Clark was not struggling with mental health at the time of the murder.

“There is no testimony and there is no evidence that the defendant was not taking his prescribed medication during that time,” said Wylie.

Judge William Favreau argreed with the prosecutor.

“The evidence in this case was clear that you were not effected by any psychotic episode so to speak at the time of this murder and for this criminal conduct,” said Judge Favreau

Segundo-Clarke was sentenced to 20 years for assault, three- to-seven years for possession of a weapon, and two-to-four years for tampering with evidence, to be served concurrent with the murder sentence. And he received an additional three-to-seven years for grand larceny.