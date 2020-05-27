Clinton County officials look towards phase two of reopening plan

PLATTSBURGH, NY- On Wednesday, Clinton County officials said it is thanks to the public for following health guidelines that phase one of reopening has gone smoothly. At a remote media conference, officials explained they are hopeful the same will happen in phase two.

“We were able to keep our numbers low and open some businesses in phase one. Now because you have continued to act wisely we are prepared to transition into phase two,” said Chairman of the Clinton County Legislature Mark Henry.

Phase two businesses include professionals, administrative support, salons, barbershops, and retail.

“We are hopeful that phase two goes as well as phase one has been and we can look forward in a couple of weeks to moving on towards phase three,” said Henry.

Phase three businesses include bars and restaurants.

CVPH health officials say the hospital is now opening up services that had been stopped due to COVID- 19. Vice President Wouter Reitsma said they are working on backed up appointments and will be opening other appointments in various offices and locations. CVPH will also be adjusting the way they use waiting rooms.

“We are not using waiting rooms, or if we have very large waiting rooms, we would minimize the people sitting in them,” said Dr. Reitsma.

While the Clinton County Health Department said numbers have been lower, the risk remains according to Director of Health Services Erin Streiff.

“We want to still maintain small groups preferably immediate household members. We don’t want to be mingling with a lot of other people. We saw that a couple weeks ago with some parties that were happening,” said Streiff.

The Clinton County Health Department wants to remind everyone that although things are starting to open, to still do things like socials distance and wear cloth faced coverings in public.

