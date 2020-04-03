Clinton County reports 15 new suspected cases, Plattsburgh mayor continues push for masks in public

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Mayor Colin Read is recommending that Plattsburgh residents who are unable to maintain social distancing wear masks in public.

“That is for the protection of others around us in case we have been infected but don’t yet know it,” Read said on Friday. “I thank the Clinton County Health Department for their incredible leadership in this crisis.”

On Friday, three additional positive cases were reported, bringing the county total to 29 positive cases of COVID-19. The CCHD is also investigating an additional 15 suspected cases.

Yesterday, the CCHD outlined how people should approach the use of masks.

“This is a good thing as long as people don’t develop a false sense of security,” said CCHD spokesperson Karen Derusha. “Wearing a mask is not the best way to protect yourself, unless you are caring for an ill individual or you are in close contact with someone who is ill.”

A number of other cities in New York have put curfews in place to limit unnecessary gatherings. As of Friday afternoon, there are over 100,000 known positive cases of COVID-19.

“Please, follow the Governor’s orders. No parties, no get-togethers, and let’s create absolutely no avenues for this disease to be passed on,” Read said. “…I plead with you to practice extreme social distancing, and please do your part in taking care of yourselves.”

Clinton County has now administered 242 COVID-19 tests. 18 percent have come back positive or suspected positive.

The Vermont Department of Health is also recommending the use of cloth facial masks or coverings for people who need to leave their homes for essential purposes. The advice is based on new data about how COVID-19 can spread before a person has any symptoms.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine emphasized that medical-grade masks need to be reserved for health care workers and first responders.