Plattsburgh, NY – Clinton County has been selected to take part in a survey to determine the health and wellness of our country at the Champlain Centre on Monday.

The Champlain Centre Mall parking lot was blocked off with four large white trailers due to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey at the mall for examinations to find out health trends in the United States.

“It’s our way of taking a pulse of the U.S. health, so we want to understand the health of the nation, and this is our way of doing so, and it’s our way of understanding health trends and making it healthier for the United States,” said Westat Field Director George Dixon.

Each year fifteen counties nationwide are selected at random to be part of the survey, and this year Clinton County was among them with around six-hundred people being randomly selected.

The survey consists of an at-home portion which asks questions about your health, diet, and activities and also an in-person exam.

“There’s a multitude of different things up in the mobile exam center that you can do, so we take height and weight measurements. We do blood pressure. There’s a body scan. There’s a liver ultrasound,” said Dixon.

There’s also a blood test for many different things that may be in your blood, but the examination is optional, and all of the information collected remains confidential.

While the mobile exam center may be unfamiliar to many, the data it collects every year likely is not.

“This information has been used to develop growth charts. Some of you may be familiar with it that we use when you take your children to the pediatrician. The blue and pink growth charts that we plot the average height and weight, that’s all done because of this mobile exam center,” said Dixon.

The information found also leads to important health discoveries and changes, with a past example being the removal of lead from paint.

“In the 70’s, people that came through the mobile exam center, we noticed high levels of lead in people’s blood, and that’s what led us to make some changes in policy to help improve the health of the nation,” said Dixon.

Those selected should already know they have been randomly selected through mail notices or field employees knocking on doors.

Those selected can get monetary compensation for traveling to the exam center, and taking part in the testing.

Dixon says if you are selected it’s like winning the health lottery, because they do about $4500 dollars of free testing for you so you can learn more about your health.